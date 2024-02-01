A seafarer who alleged that she was raped by a steward on a Crowley-managed vessel has sued the US government as she continues litigation against the Florida maritime conglomerate and her union.

Lawyers for the anonymous woman, who started the case in November under the name Jane Doe, have filed an amended complaint adding the government as a defendant.

As TradeWinds reported last year, the woman alleged that she was raped by a steward working on the 44,500-gt USNS 2nd Lt John P Bobo (built 1985), a ro-ro owned by the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command and managed...