Eight former directors of collapsed Singapore offshore vessel operator Swiber Holdings have been charged with making false claims in relation to a major contract win in West Africa.

In late 2014 the group announced that it had secured a $710m project award. However, Swiber had signed only a letter of intent authorising it to spend up to $2m.

The charges follow a joint investigation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.