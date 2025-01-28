Two former bosses of John Fredriksen’s trading and chartering company Arcadia Energy may now sue the shipowner after winning a $335m fraud case he brought against them.

A UK High Court ruling last week cleared ex-Arcadia chief executive Peter Bosworth and chief financial officer Colin Hurley of any wrongdoing after a 10-year legal battle.

Now the duo’s lawyer, Ted Greeno, of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, has told TradeWinds the next step will be a hearing to decide on further action following the judgment.