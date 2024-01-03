Singapore’s High Court has told a shipowning company affiliated with Nicholas Moundreas-led NGM Energy to fight its legal battle involving a $112.3m collision claim against a Glory Ships subsidiary in a Chinese court.

The ruling ends a Singapore-seated case that began in October 2022 with the arrest of Glory Ships-affiliated Sea Justice Ltd’s 35,200-dwt G Harmony (built 2005).

NGM Energy-affiliated Symphony Shipholding, the registered owner of the 150,000-dwt suezmax tanker A Symphony (built 2001), arrested the G Harmony to obtain $112.3m