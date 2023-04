The Ince Group’s former partner in Germany says it is not affected by the UK law firm’s troubles after parting ways just days before it applied to go into administration.

Ince Germany in Hamburg ended its relationship with Ince on 31 March 2023 and rebranded as ANCON BLUE LAW.

Ince notified its intention to file for administration on 12 April.

ANCON BLUE partner and managing director Jan Hungar told TradeWinds that the split was amicable and without problems on either side.