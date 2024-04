London-headquartered law firm HFW has bolstered its shipping team across the Channel with two new recruits.

Partner Paolo Pinna and associate Constance Ollat will join in Paris on 2 May from rival Norton Rose Fulbright.

The move follows HFW’s recent recruitment of Ince’s ship finance team in Piraeus led by partners Robin Parry and Ronan Le Du, and the addition in Paris of an international arbitration team led by partners Julien Fouret and Gaelle Le Quillec.