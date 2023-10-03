A group of migrants have been arrested in the Canary Islands after trying to force a Vroon platform supply vessel to head there and not Morocco.

The incident began on Monday night when the 4,200-dwt Netherlands-flag VOS Pace (built 2015) encountered an “irregular migrant boat” with 43 people on board, 70 nautical miles (130 km) northeast of Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, according to security company Ambrey.

The crew rescued the migrants and then three hours later, on Tuesday morning, came across another small boat with 35 people on. They too were rescued.

The master received instructions from the maritime rescue centre in Rabat, Morocco, to transfer all the rescued individuals at Tan-Tan in Morocco, Ambrey said.

“However, when the group of rescued people realised that the vessel was going to sail back to Morocco, they mutinied and threatened the master and the crew with bladed weapons,” the company added.

A spokesman for Vroon told TradeWinds: “VOS Pace has … rescued migrants between Fuerteventura and the Moroccan coast. Some refugees became violent while on board but no significant incidents occurred.

“The vessel is safely moored in Fuerteventura and all migrants have been transferred to the care and custody of the Spanish authorities.

“When the vessel headed east towards Moroccan waters, the migrants started threatening the crew and showing knives.”

The crew sought refuge inside the accommodation and upon deliberation with the Spanish coast guard it was decided to head west towards a Spanish port, the spokesman added.

“At no time did the refugees take actual control of the vessel or crew. We are relieved no one got injured and our focus goes to the well-being of our crew and support to process this ordeal,” he said.

The PSV had left Agadir, Morocco, on 28 September.

AIS data showed the Vos Pace heading towards Morocco on Tuesday, sailing for 10 nautical miles.

Arrests made

It later changed its easterly course and sailed west to Puerto del Rosario.

Upon arrival in the Spanish port, local law enforcement awaited the vessel in riot gear, Ambrey said.

Nine of the migrants have been arrested.

Prosecutors have charged them with mutiny, a crime punishable by imprisonment of 10 to 15 years under the Spanish penal code, the security company added.

AIS data showed the ship stopped at the port on Tuesday afternoon.