A Russian shipowner has ended up on the US blacklist as Washington levied sanctions against more than 230 Russian entities and individuals to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

St Petersburg-based Pola Raiz, also spelled Pola Rise, and its 22 general cargo ships were caught up in the mass sanctions as the US targeted oligarchs, wealth management firms, defense companies and mining firms as it looks to further punish Russia for invading Ukraine last February.