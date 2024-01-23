Ship abandonments increased by 11% last year with some shipowners treating seafarers like modern-day slaves, the International Workers Federation (ITF) said.

Abandonments reached 132 in 2023, 12 higher than the previous year leaving hundreds of seafarers owed wages of more than $12m, it said.

Seafarers have been abandoned if the shipowner fails to cover the cost of repatriation, leaves them without maintenance and support, or unilaterally severs ties including by failing to pay wages for at least two months, said the ITF.

Indian seafarers were the most affected representing 400 of nearly 1,700 people who contacted the union.

Throw-away commodity

Steve Trowsdale, ITF inspectorate coordinator said: "The ongoing rise in the number of seafarer abandonments is unacceptable.

“It is a consequence of an industry where the seafarer can be a throw-away commodity.”

He said shipowners were trying to “get away with treating seafarers like some sort of modern-day slaves”.

Panama topped the list of abandonments by flag state with 23 followed by Palau with 12 and Cameroon with 11, according to ITF data. Eight of the abandoned ships had unknown flag status.

The new leader of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, a Panamanian, has promised to be vigorous campaigner for seafarers during his four-year term.

Four of the registries highlighted by the ITF — Cameroon, Comoros, Tanzania and Togo — are on the Paris MoU’s black list for poor maintenance and safety performance. The other three — Panama, Palau and St Kitts — are grey-listed.