A buyer is being sought for ailing law firm Ince, which has announced it is insolvent and will enter into administration, the UK corporate insolvency process.

Quantuma has been appointed as administrator and will aim to sell the group’s business to a third-party purchaser “as soon as possible,” a release said on Wednesday.

Ince has been attempting to complete its audit process for the financial year to 31 March 2022, but said on Wednesday that the complexity and length of the process has put “increasing pressure” on its cash flows.