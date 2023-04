Solvang-controlled Clipper Shipping is facing felony charges in the US for discharging bilge water off Togo.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that the chief engineer of the 60,000-cbm Clipper Saturn (built 2015) falsified the LPG carrier’s oil record book, obscuring an illegal discharge of machinery space bilge water in late September 2021.

Only Clipper Shipping, a Solvang shipowning subsidiary, was listed on the docket as a defendant.