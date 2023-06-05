The UK’s top court has refused to hear an appeal by car carriers trying to halt a £143m ($177m) legal battle over claims that they operated a cartel bringing vehicles into the country.

The decision by three judges, following appeals by 10 companies including Mitsui OSK Lines, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean and K Line, will allow the case to go ahead in early 2025.

The case, brought by consumer advocate Mark McLaren, is seeking compensation for British motorists who bought new cars over nine years from October 2006.