A judge in Miami has rejected a request by an affiliate of Foremost Group to seize funds in a dispute with an Argentine repair contractor.

The case is one of two filed in the US over the repair of the New York shipowner’s 85,000-dwt bulker En May (built 2017) after it struck a bridge on the Parana River.

As TradeWinds reported on Friday, registered owner En May Maritime lodged a lawsuit in a federal court in New York alleging that ship repair contractor Proios completed work on the kamsarmax bulker 77 days after the ship was supposed to have been delivered, leading...