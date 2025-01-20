Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reiterated on Monday that the Yemeni rebels under his command are on standby to resume military action should there be any violation of the Hamas-Israel truce.

“We’re observing the ceasefire with our finger on the trigger,” al-Houthi said in a speech broadcast and translated live on Iranian television.

“We’re ready to go back to escalation if Israel violates the ceasefire,” he added after remarking that the rebels will painstakingly follow the implementation of the multi-phase deal in Gaza.