Singapore has brought together more than 20 organisations and companies to address the need for workforce competency in new fuels.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and 22 partners signed a letter of intent, coinciding with the launch of Singapore Maritime Week to develop a maritime energy training facility.

Singapore’s Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat told the SMW audience that Singapore believes that the energy transition of the shipping industry cannot happen without the maritime workforce.