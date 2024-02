Norway’s Vard has won a contract to convert a large platform supply vessel it delivered 16 years ago into a much-needed cable layer.

The Fincantieri-owned shipbuilder said it would complete work on the 5,200-dwt TI Infinity (built 2008) in the third quarter of this year at its Vard Brattvaag yard.

Canadian owner IT International Telecom Marine bought the ship for conversion for $10.3m