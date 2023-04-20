Bureau Veritas’ marine and offshore division, which constitutes the French company’s classification business, improved its top line for the first quarter, thanks to rises in newbuildings and vessel surveys.

The Matthieu de Tugny-led segment brought in €113m ($124m) in revenue for the first three months of the year, up 11.5% from the same time frame in 2022.

“New orders totalled 2.3m gross tonnes at the end of March 2023 (similar to the prior year period) in a shipping market down in the first quarter,” Bureau Veritas said.