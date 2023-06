BW Offshore has closed on a deal to sell one of the three floating storage, production and offloading units it had been in negotiations to sell.

The Oslo-listed company said it completed the sale of the 45,000-bpd Espoir Ivoirien (built 1975) for $20m.

“Following the transaction, BW Offshore will provide transitional O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services for a period of up to five months,” the company said.