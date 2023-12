Norwegian shipping investor Christen Sveaas is building his stake in Solstad Offshore as he tries to instigate legal action against its management and biggest shareholders.

Sveaas’ Kistefos and sister company Kistefos Investment added 500,000 shares each on Thursday, bringing the combined holding to 16.18%.

This makes Sveaas the second-biggest owner after Kjell Inge Rokke’s Aker Capital.