Christian Sveaas and his Kistefos investment company are showing no signs of giving up in their battle with Kjell Inge Rokke over the refinancing of Solstad Offshore.

The two Norwegian magnates have been locked in a public dispute for several months which now appears to be destined for a legal dispute.

Solstad Offshore, Aker Capital and AMSC all made nearly identical stock exchange filings disclosing that the companies and their executives could be named as defendants in a class action lawsuit as the investment firm looks to recoup alleged losses.