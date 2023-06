Shipowners are pouring more cash than ever into newbuildings for offshore wind farms, but even more capacity is needed.

Clarksons Research believes 2023 will be another positive year for offshore wind, with shipping investment continuing apace.

Analyst Calum Kennedy said last year saw record wind-related ordering, with 28 wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) and 24 commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs) contracted.

The total contract value hit $6.6bn,