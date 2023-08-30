Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has seen its profit boosted by a big write-back of vessel impairments in improving markets.
Chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo called the second quarter result “strong”, as net profit bounced back to NOK 407.5m
Oslo-listed owner sees profit jump after reassessing book values of the fleet
