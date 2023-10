Wind turbine installation vessel specialist Eneti has secured a lucrative contract for one of its vessels currently on the water.

The Scorpio Group-backed venture has contracted between $113m and $167m in gross revenue for its NG14000X-class Seajacks Scylla for employment beginning next year, Eneti said on Wednesday.

Inclusive of mobilisation and demobilisation, the engagement is expected to be between 442 and 655 days.