Equinor has chartered a US-built crew transfer vessel from a unit of Liberty Green Logistics for 10 years — an unprecedented tenure for a Jones Act-compliant CTV.

Liberty Green’s Patriot Offshore Maritime Services described the charter as “industry defining” for its 10-year term.

The deal comes as shipowners looking at the burgeoning US offshore wind sector have highlighted the need for long-term contracts to justify construction at a more expensive domestic yard — a requirement of the Jones Act cabotage law.

The vessel, which will be constructed at a US shipyard, will begin work for Equinor’s Empire Offshore Wind in 2026.

The decade-long term means the vessel will serve the project’s construction phase, as well as operations and maintenance once the wind farm is inaugurated.

Details of the contract were not released.

The newbuilding will become the second for Patriot Offshore, which is led by chief executive Michael Landry and based at Liberty Green’s headquarters in Lake Success, New York.

The company took delivery of the 27.1-metre-long Patriot Leader earlier this year. Built at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Massachusetts, it will serve several offshore wind projects in US waters.

Liberty Green is an offshoot of the Shapiro family’s Liberty Maritime group — a major US-flag shipowner and operator — that was founded in 2021 to focus on the offshore wind supply chain. As it pursues more business in the CTV sector, Patriot has gone from partner to subsidiary.

“The investment platform and vessel operation services the Liberty group provides, enable Patriot the ability to construct multiple vessels and provide expanded logistics services to developers, tier 1 installation contractors, and other wind farm suppliers,” Landry said.

Liberty Green chief executive Josh Shapiro said he is pleased to see both the Liberty and Patriot names being seen as trusted brands.

“We remain committed to continuing strategic investments and providing top-class supply chain services to customers who place their trust in us,” he said of the offshore wind sector.