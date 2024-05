Belgian owner Euronav is keeping its options open over potential charters for new low-carbon offshore wind vessels.

But the Saverys family-controlled company is currently favouring short-term fixes when the ships deliver.

Euronav took over the newbuilding contracts for five commissioning service operating vessels (CSOV) at Damen Shipyards in Vietnam when it acquired the Saverys’ low-carbon shipping company CMB.Tech,