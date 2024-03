A couple of big names have been suggested as the owner behind a significant order for offshore construction vessels (OCVs) in China.

Norway’s Salt Ship Design announced on Thursday that an “undisclosed first-class European shipowner” had contracted two firm ships with two options at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.

The vessels are a further development of the Salt 305 design previously built by the same shipyard, the Stord-based company said.