Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping is planning further growth for its new wind shipping venture WindKeeper.

The Oslo-listed has two firm service operation vessels (SOVs) being built at Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard, with two options attached.

Chief executive Einar Ytredal told TradeWinds: “The WindKeeper ordering is progressing well.”

“The options for the two other vessels are not declared. The deadline for the first option is in the fourth quarter of 2023,” he added.