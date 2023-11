Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines has ordered another offshore wind farm vessel through its Taiwanese joint venture.

Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), formed with Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co, has contracted a construction service operation vessel (CSOV) at Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards.

The Damen 9020-type ship is the second in the TSSM fleet, after Vard delivered the 85.5-loa