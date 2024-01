Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has revealed two lucrative charters in a tight north sea platform supply vessel (PSV) market.

The Oslo-listed company said a top-tier international oil major has taken the 4,200-dwt Energy Passion (built 2016) for one year plus a 12-month option.

At the same time the 4,200-dwt Energy Paradise (built 2016) has been chartered for six months, with a six-month extension possible.