The Philippines is monitoring what it says is an unauthorised research ship in its waters.

The 63-loa Shen Kuo (built 2018) was first observed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on 25 April, 61 nautical miles east of the island of Rapu-Rapu, the Daily Tribune reported.

The vessel is now being tracked north-east of Viga in Catanduanes.

Colonel Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said: “Per latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon, it was observed that the vessel was lying in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.”

He told reporters the Chinese ship did not respond to the AFP’s communications.

“Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage,” Trinidad added.

The AFP remained vigilant, monitoring any unauthorised research vessel sailing within the country’s maritime domain, he said.

“We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting,” the colonel added.

The vessel is owned by Tehe Ocean Technology Group of Shanghai, which could not be contacted.

AIS data shows the Shen Kuo left Shekou in China on 19 April, with its destination showing as open sea.

It is now showing as “out of range”. The last update came eight days ago on 22 April, when the research vessel was near the Philippine island of Itbayat, south of Taiwan and north of the Philippines.

The ship is insured by Norwegian protection and indemnity club Skuld.

Simmering tensions

Tensions have been simmering between the two nations over territorial waters in recent years.

On Tuesday, the Philippines accused China of “dangerous manoeuvres and obstruction” and reinstalling a barrier at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing blockaded and seized from the Philippines in 2012, Al Jazeera reported.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said two Philippine vessels on maritime patrol encountered four China Coast Guard ships and six vessels from its maritime militia in the area on Monday morning.

The Chinese government said it had “expelled” Philippine boats from the area.