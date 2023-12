The recapitalised Solstad Offshore has a new name and new division.

Following a much-needed injection of capital that saw Kjell Inge Rokke’s Aker Capital take control of the company last month, much of Solstad Offshore’s fleet will be transferred to Solstad Maritime.

“This is a solid long-term solution for Solstad,” chief executive Lars Peder Solstad said in the company’s third quarter earnings release.