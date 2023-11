Reborn Norwegian owner DOF Group has revealed two significant charter deals in booming offshore vessel markets.

The Oslo-listed company, now controlled by bondholders and banks after a debt-swap this year, said its 157-loa Skandi Acergy (built 2008) has clinched a contract with compatriot contractor Subsea 7 for a minimum of 18 months.

The charter will add revenue of between $85m and $105m.