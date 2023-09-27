Seacor Holdings is selling its US harbour towing assets to domestic rivals EN Bisso & Son and Bay-Houston Towing.

EN Bisso is buying 12 tugs across ports in Florida and Alabama, while Bay-Houston is getting its hands on eight vessels operating in Texas along the Sabine Neches Navigation District and in the Port of Lake Charles.

The ships are part of Seacor's Seabulk unit, which will continue to own and operate a fleet of tugs and barges in support of its Caribbean terminal and bunkering operations.