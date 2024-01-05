Singapore’s Seatrium has had a newbuilding contract worth over SGD250m ($190m) for an offshore wind farm in the US cancelled by BP and Equinor.

The Singapore-listed yard group was awarded two contracts from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between the two European oil majors, earlier this year worth a total of SGD500m.

“The group has been informed by Empire Offshore Wind that as a result of the significant macroeconomic conditions impacting the Empire Wind 2 project, it has decided to cancel the contract for the 1,260MW offshore substation (OSS) platform,” Seatrium said in a regulatory filing.