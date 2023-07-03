Solstad Offshore has shed another of its laid-up anchor-handling tug supply vessels.

The Oslo-listed company said on Monday that it had sold the 12,240-bhp Elang Laut 1 (built 2009) to an unspecified buyer for an undisclosed price.

“Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place today, July 3, 2023,” Solstad Offshore said.

“The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect.”

The Elang Laut 1 sale follows a move in March to dispose of the 15,953-bhp Far Sabre (built 2008), a deal for which details were also undisclosed.