French energy major TotalEnergies has acquired control of a drillship for $199m.

The company said it has bought a 75% stake in a new joint venture set up to own the 65,000-dwt Tungsten Explorer (built 2013).

Seller Vantage Drilling International will have 25%.

The joint venture has assigned operation of the ultra-deepwater vessel to Vantage for another 10 years.