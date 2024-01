Read ’em and weep.

The numbers are out for investment banks raising equity in the global capital markets for public shipowners in 2023, and the sums were the lowest in the past nine years — by far.

The statistics are laid bare in a 2023 report published by Clarksons Research.

On the brighter side of the ledger, the bond market held up much better on the year, and so did raises for the offshore oil sector.