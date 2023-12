A series of attacks in the southern Red Sea and its approaches have again exposed shipping’s vulnerability at its key global choke points. So far there have been only a handful of attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels that have mostly targeted Israeli-linked shipping.

But they could still have a marked impact on trade through the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb Strait well beyond a knee-jerk ratcheting-up of war risk insurance rates in the region.