Former UK underwriter David Skinner recently hit the media spotlight amid newspaper claims that his company, DGS Marine, had allowed the North Korean-sanctioned fleet to trade by providing insurance certificates nearly a decade ago.

The company no longer exists and Skinner, who passed away in 2016, cannot defend himself against the allegations.

UK underwriter ‘kept North Korea’s foreign trade fleet afloat’
But the tale is a timely reminder that the problem of identifying insurers behind the sanctioned fleets did not just emerge with the Russia-Ukraine conflict — it has been going on for decades.