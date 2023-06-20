Former UK underwriter David Skinner recently hit the media spotlight amid newspaper claims that his company, DGS Marine, had allowed the North Korean-sanctioned fleet to trade by providing insurance certificates nearly a decade ago.

The company no longer exists and Skinner, who passed away in 2016, cannot defend himself against the allegations.

But the tale is a timely reminder that the problem of identifying insurers behind the sanctioned fleets did not just emerge with the Russia-Ukraine conflict — it has been going on for decades.