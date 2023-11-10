TOP STORY

GTT’s Mark III membrane system is back in the spotlight. Photo: GTT

Thermal tests on some LNG carriers fitted with Mark III membrane-type cargo containment systems are showing a large number of possible issues with their secondary barriers sparking a debate about changing existing regulations to minimise required repairs and offhire time.

Shipowners, class and membrane-type designer GTT are embroiled in talks about whether certain repairs need to be made or whether the existing regulations should be rewritten to limit the scope of these to particular areas of the tank.