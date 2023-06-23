After 15 years outside the crude tanker sector, Norwegian shipping entrepreneur Tor Olav Troim is about to return in a big way. Troim’s private Magni Partners is preparing to order a pair of dual-fuel VLCCs, which can run on LNG and conventional bunkers, for delivery in 2026 and 2027 at a shipyard he declined to identify.

Troim told a Marine Money Week audience that he had been to “hell” and back, in an apparent reference to the past financial struggles of his Borr Drilling company and to continuing efforts to make progress with floating LNG production with his Golar LNG.