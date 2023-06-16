The World Bankhas added its influential voiceto how up to $3.7trn that could be raised from a price on carbon pollution from ships over the next 27 years may be used to drive decarbonisation, fund green bunker fuel infrastructure and support broader climate aims in the world’s most vulnerable nations. A new report from the institution may help convince some nations to support proposals for market-based measures at critical climate talks to be held at the International Maritime Organization headquarters in London over the next few weeks, Julian Bray reported.