In this week’s episode of the Wavelength podcast, Eric Priante Martin looks at the executive orders by US president Donald Trump that could influence shipping.

Also, Holly Birkett talks to Fearnley’s head of research Dag Kilen about the geopolitical trends set to influence shipping.

And Wavelength host Craig Eason talks to UCL researchers Marie Fricaudet and Nish Rehmatulla about their new report showing how shipping is emitting far too much CO 2 if it wants to remain on track.

Finally, Haris Zografakis, partner at law firm Stephenson Harwood, joins the show to explain how there is a gaping liability hole which could leave shipowners high and dry if they have accidents with green fuel powered ships.