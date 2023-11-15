Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has taken delivery of its first LNG dual-fuel pure car/truck carrier – the 7,000-ceu Lake Herman.

The vessel is the first of 16 newbuildings that the Idan Ofer-controlled company ordered at Chinese shipyards between June 2021 and first half of this year.

Lake Herman was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing). The shipyard is due to deliver nine more newbuildings by end 2025.

The other six PCTC newbuildings are being constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL) Weihai, also known as Jinling Weihai.

Shipbuilding sources said Jinling is one of the reputable PCTC shipbuilders in China. They added that the shipyard completed building Lake Herman one month ahead of the delivery schedule.

Company chief executive Cyril Ducau said Lake Herman emits approximately 41% less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) than the conventional marine fuel PCTC as the vessel is equipped with a shaft generator motor system, solar panels, battery pack and onshore power connection and will be running on LNG.

Lake Herman has been chartered out to Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) for five years. The maiden voyage is to transport Mazda’s vehicles to Europe.

Lake Herman called at Singapore on Tuesday for LNG bunkering, with Shell supplying the fuel.

The new car carrier is the first to have a padel tennis court onboard. The idea to have the facility came from Ofer himself since the racket sport is gaining traction worldwide.

TradeWinds learned that all Eastern Pacific’s PCTC newbuildings will have padel courts onboard and the facility will also be fitted on all its car-carriers that are in the water.

Eastern Pacific held a mini padel tennis tournament on Lake Herman that saw Team EPS win 7-6 on a tie-break.

“Being the first to provide padel courts on ships, we at EPS are continuously working to improve life on board our vessels, maintaining a strong fitness culture, keeping the well-being of our seafarers our top priority,” said the company.

“These padel courts are one of the many facilities onboard that play a key role in supporting our ‘Strong Body, Strong Mind’ philosophy, combining fun physical activities with social and teambuilding benefits.”