Eastport Maritime’s annual get-together in Singapore has become so popular that it now requires two venues to accommodate everybody who wants to attend.

The homegrown shipbroking and consultancy firm says the event draws over 300 people from some of the biggest names in the industry, including representatives from more than 80 charterers and owners combined.

Among those present were representatives from Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Stolt-Nielsen group, Ardmore Shipping, Pertamina, Torm, Dow, ExxonMobil and Shell, among others.