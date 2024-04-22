Three significant transformative elements — disruption, decarbonisation and digitalisation — dominated discussions at the Moore Stephens-BNP Paribas Singapore Shipping Forum during Singapore Maritime Week.

The latest geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Iran and Israel, and the Red Sea crisis, and their impact on shipping, were widely discussed across the panels at the day-long forum.

Shipping analyst Rahul Kapoor of S&P Global Commodity Insights said he expected trade disruptions would be temporary, not long term, and the industry would continue to see “isolated incidents” where Iran targets commercial shipping companies.