Norway's Grieg Maritime Group has elected two new board members.

Espen Gjerde from the Wilhelmsen Group will join the board of the Bergen-based shipowner.

Gjerde, 43, is senior vice president of Wilhelmsen New Energy.

He holds several board positions in companies, such as Reach Subsea, Massterly, Topeka Holding, Loke Marine Minerals and Hyundai Glovis Co.