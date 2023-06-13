Shipowners, charterers, finance figures and carbon experts took to the stage to grapple with the big topics of the day at TradeWinds’ marquee event at Nor-Shipping.

Some 350 were in attendance at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo during Nor-Shipping at the exhibition centre in Lillestrom, Norway.

With the backdrop of energy transition and an emerging regulatory framework to push it forward, the forum examined the ins and outs of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, carbon trading and geopolitics.

And leading names in shipping gave insight into their strategy and outlook for the future.