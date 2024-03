Tim Webb, the head of tankers for shipbroker BRS and indefatigable charity champion, has died after a fight with cancer, colleagues said last night.

Webb, a 40-year-shipping veteran, was the driving force behind the annual Cargo Day that started in 2016 and united the industry to raise money for the Mercy Ships charity.

“He was probably the most selfless broker I have met in my life,” said Bryce Wagner, the executive director of Mercy Ships.