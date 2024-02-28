Stathes Kulukundis, a principal of the traditional London Greek shipping firm Rethymnis & Kulukundis (R&K), has died in Athens aged 81.

A son to R&K’s second-generation co-owner Michael Kulukundis and a brother to shipowner and author Elias, who died four years ago, Stathes was a highly respected and low-profile London Greek owner.

Apart from being a director with the family company, he held numerous positions in shipping industry associations, including the Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee (GSCC) and the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS).